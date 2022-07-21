KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Woman due in court in connection with death of a man in Ballyconnell in February
A woman in her 30s was re-arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation
A woman is due in court in Carlow in connection with the fatal assault of a man near Shillelagh last February.
The woman in her 30s was re-arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the death of a man in his 30s who was found at a house in Ballyconnell on February 10th.
She has now been charged to appear before Carlow District Court this morning.