Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Kilkenny last night

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the pedestrian crossing on Stephen Street at approximately 9pm.

The woman in her 70s was taken to University Hospital Waterford for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Stephen’s Street between 9pm and 9.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.