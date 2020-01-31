Woman hospitalised following petrol bomb attack in Carlow

The scene of an arson attack in Carlow last night is still preserved for a technical examination this lunchtime.

A woman in her 40’s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, where she is being treated for smoke inhalation after a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of the house in Kellistown.

It happened at around 8pm and a car left the scene in the direction of Rathoe.

An incident room has been set up at Carlow Garda station and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Gardaí in confidence on 059 9136620.