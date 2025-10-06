One person remains in custody this morning following a fatal assault in Carrick-on-Suir.

A 47-year-old man was found unresponsive after emergency services were called to a house on O’Callaghan’s Lane at about 11 o’clock on Saturday night.

He was later pronounced dead and a post-mortem exam was carried out last night – the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

A woman aged in her twenties was arrested and has been detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say they’re investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death and they continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.