Work finally due to start on Carlow Courthouse railings in August

It’ll be years before work to preserve the old railings at Carlow Courthouse will be complete.

It’s more than three years now since the work was supposed to begin, and last year the OPW and the Courts Service said it would have been started by March of this year.

However, that didn’t happen but they’ve now given assurances that the first of a number of phases will start in August.

It’s understood the matter is to be raised at the next meeting of Carlow County Council as local representatives are unhappy at the continued delay.