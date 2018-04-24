Work to install CCTV in Carlow Town park will start next week

After a long wait, work on getting CCTV in Carlow Town park will start next Monday.

A contractor was appointed to carry out the job and its expected it will be up and running within a few weeks.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O Connor says it will be in for the all-important summer season.

She says it will give people a sense of security and reassurance.

A petition for additional security at the park was started last year after a young man was mugged and subsequent incidents of anti social behaviour sparked calls for cameras to be set-up.

The cameras being installed will be monitored at the local Garda station.