Workplace deaths are at their lowest levels since 1989 according to the 2024 Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Report.

The HSA carried out over 11,600 workplace inspections across all economic sectors, with a focus on high-risk areas including construction and farming.

It also addressed emerging risks such as workplace bullying and fatigue through focused initiatives.

34 people died in the 12 months including one man in Tullow last September and a young man in Freshford in June.

