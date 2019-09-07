Works to prevent environmental damage to local landfill have begun

Work has started on a big remediation project at an old dump in County Kilkenny.

It’s thought that forty thousand cubic metres of waste would have been dumped in the old quarry site at Donaghmore near Ballyraggett in the late 1980s.

Now there’s a 1.4 million euro job being carried out to make sure the historical landfill is safe.

Senior Engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Frank Stafford, says the works are to stop leach aid from happening.