KCLR News
Works underway to secure Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny following slight rockfall
The visitor site is closed until further notice
Works are underway to secure Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny, following a slight rockfall.
The visitor attraction, run by the OPW, won’t open again until possibly next summer.
In April of 2019 a small rockfall occurred close to the entrance but the site was able to reopen after a number of days when temporary measures were undertaken.
Now bigger works are underway to secure the cave in the long-term and the OPW are currently tendering for geotechnical engineering works to complete the repairs.
In a statement to KCLR, the OPW have stated that “an assessment found there was no evident risk to the main entrance” following that rockfall.
The works for a longer-term solution had been scheduled to take place in 2020 but were delayed due to Covid-19.