Works underway to secure Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny following slight rockfall

Works are underway to secure Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny, following a slight rockfall.

The visitor attraction, run by the OPW, won’t open again until possibly next summer.

In April of 2019 a small rockfall occurred close to the entrance but the site was able to reopen after a number of days when temporary measures were undertaken.

Now bigger works are underway to secure the cave in the long-term and the OPW are currently tendering for geotechnical engineering works to complete the repairs.

In a statement to KCLR, the OPW have stated that “an assessment found there was no evident risk to the main entrance” following that rockfall.

The works for a longer-term solution had been scheduled to take place in 2020 but were delayed due to Covid-19.