Two world-renowned dancers have been showcasing their skills in County Kilkenny.

Former Riverdance duo, The Gardiner Brothers – Michael and Matthew – are also social media personalities, and influencers known for blending traditional Irish dance with modern music and storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in the United States to Irish parents, the family has lived in Galway for some time.

But it seems there’s a Callan connection with the pair stopping by the town in recent days to meet with relations, including the hurling Hogans, while they also popped into the Steppes Bar which their Great Grandfather Jack Gardiner once owned.

They also danced outside the Church of the Assumption next door.