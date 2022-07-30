You are being urged only to swim within your depth this bank holiday weekend.

If you plan to swim this weekend, stay within your depths and only swim in lifeguarded areas.

This is the message from Carlow Water Safety for this bank holiday weekend.

With the recent rise in temperatures, more people have been heading to the water.

Carlow Water Safety’s Mary Foster gave KCLR some advice on what to do if you get into trouble in the water.

She said “The first thing if you are in difficulty is to roll on your back, and don’t ever go in out of your depth if you cannot roll on your back, because if you can roll on your back you’re able to breathe, your face is out of the water, and shout for help, and keep calm, because it’s not easy to keep calm in that kind of a circumstance.”