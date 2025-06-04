Kilkenny star Adrian Mullen says adaptability is crucial in today’s game as the Cats prepare to face Galway in this Sunday’s Leinster Hurling Final at Croke Park.

The Shamrocks Ballyhale man, was named at centre back for Kilkenny’s recent clash with Wexford having played most of his career further up the field. But Mullen says positional fluidity is now part and parcel of modern hurling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way the game is gone, you have to be versatile and you have to be able to play in any position at all,” he told KCLR.

“Even if you’re lined up at half-forward, you can find yourself back in the half-back line or in the full-forward line. So it’s just the way the game is gone — you have to be able to play in nearly every position.”

Kilkenny head into the final looking to repeat their opening day success over Galway, having edged out the Tribesmen in a dramatic encounter at UPMC Nowlan Park earlier in the Leinster Championship.

Sunday’s decider will be live on KCLR, with thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.



You can hear more from Adrian Mullen — along with analysis and insights from Cathal Mannion, Mickey Walsh, Aidan Fogarty and Eddie Scally — on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.