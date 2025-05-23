A team of inspiring students from St. Leo’s College, Carlow has been recognised on the national stage at the 2025 Young Social Innovators (YSI) Awards for tackling the issue of excessive phone use.

Their project, titled ‘Phoneless Phobia’, encourages people — especially young people — to reduce time spent on phones and social media. It offers practical, real-world alternatives aimed at helping individuals reconnect with the present moment and build healthier habits.

The Carlow students were among 42 teams from across the country shortlisted for this year’s awards and were presented with the Healthy Connections Award, supported by HSE/Healthy Ireland, during a special ceremony at Aviva Stadium on May 13. The event was attended by Minister Jerry Buttimer and hosted by RTÉ’s John Sharpson of Home School Hub fame.

YSI CEO Roger Warnock praised the Carlow students and their peers for their creativity and dedication:

“The young people’s commitment to finding solutions demonstrates how important social innovation education is for empowering our young people.”

The achievement highlights Carlow’s growing reputation for youth-led innovation and positive social change, with students from St. Leo’s leading the way in promoting digital well-being and healthier living in a tech-heavy world.