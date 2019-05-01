Young man killed in Carlow crash named as Darragh Keogh

The young man who died in a crash on the main Tullow to Carlow road has been named as Darragh Keogh.

Darragh, who was in his early 20’s, was living in Tullow.

He was killed when the car he was driving collided with another at Farranaphlure, Rathbawn at around 5.30 yesterday evening.

The road had been closed for a forensic examination but has now reopened (12:45).

Gardaí say investigations are continuing into the tragedy and any witnesses are being urged to contact the local Garda station.