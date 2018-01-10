10 cases of Aussie Flu and CPE being treated in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny

The ‘winter surge ward’ is still closed due to a shortage of nurses.

St Luke’s Hospital is dealing with more than 10 cases of Aussie Flu and super-bug CPE at the moment.

KCLR has learned that those patients, and others, have to be kept in isolation rooms which is contributing to the current overcrowding crisis at the local hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and midwives organisation says 28 patients are on trolleys there this morning.

14 nurses have now been hired under the latest recruitment drive but the hospital is still short more than 20.

It could be the end of the month before that 14-bed ward re-opens.