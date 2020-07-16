Covid-19 latest: No new local cases but 21 in Ireland with one more death

No new local cases of Covid-19 are being reported in the latest update from the Department of Health.

There is one new Covid-related death in the Republic and 21 new cases.

Locally the official total is still 532 after 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny and 176 in Carlow.

There has now been a total of 1,749 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,698 confirmed cases.