Covid-19 latest: No new local cases as 50 reported nationwide

50 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic but none are local.

81% are among people under the age of 45, and it brings the total number of cases to 26,303.

There are no more deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 1,763.

No new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally meaning the total in Kilkenny is still 357, with 179 positive test results to date in Carlow making the two-county local total 536

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says the recent spike in cases is a big worry.