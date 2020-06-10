Covid-19 Latest: 1 new local case confirmed with 5 more Irish deaths

One new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed locally.

A further 5 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,695.

Latest Department of Health figures show 19 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

There has been one new positive test result in Carlow bringing the total back up to 168 after a downward revision yesterday.

Kilkenny is unchaged on 345, making the two-county total 513 so far.

There have been 25,231 confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began in late February.

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by Northern Ireland’s health service again, for the fourth day in a row.