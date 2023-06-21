1,554 tonnes of electrical waste recycled across Carlow and Kilkenny last year

1,554 tonnes of electrical waste was recycled locally last year.

That’s according to data from WEEE Ireland which says Kilkenny put away 897 tonnes, while Carlow’s number was 657.

Carlow exceeded the national average of 10kg per person at 10.6, while Kilkenny’s was lower at 8.6 kilos.

A total of 19.5 million appliances were recovered nationwide in 2022, including 113 thousand fridges, 225 thousand TVs and monitors, 2.2 million lighting items, and the equivalent of 60 million used AA portable batteries.