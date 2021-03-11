Covid-19 latest: 10 deaths, 592 cases, 9-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 10 Covid-related deaths have been reported today and 592 new cases with up to 9 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Five new cases in Carlow mean the 14-day incidence rate drops to from 149 to 142 per 100,000 population and it remains 10th on the list of counties with the highest infection rates.

There has been less than 5 new cases in Kilkenny with the infection rate dropping from 54 to 52 per 100,000.

Leitrim is the only county doing better at the moment with a rate of 44 per 100,000, while the national average is 162.