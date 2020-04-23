Covid-19 latest: 10 new local Covid-19 cases, 28 more irish deaths

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow Kilkenny

Six new positive tests are being reported in Kilkenny with four more in Carlow.

It means there are now 84 in Carlow and 222 in County Kilkenny making a total of 306.

A further 28 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic.

936 new cases have also been confirmed in the latest briefing from the Chief Medical Officer.

It now brings the death toll to 794 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 17,607.