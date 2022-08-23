100 more new jobs coming to Carlow as MSD announces expansion

Carlow looks set to get 100 new jobs under an expansion plan from MSD.

The company’s operated locally since 2008 and currently employs 530 people.

The additional positions will also be at their site on the Dublin Road.

Carlow Chamber CEO Brian Farrell’s welcoming the news and in a statement to KCLR News says “The new facility will not only be state of the art but will set the standard by being the first of its kind globally. This ongoing commitment to Carlow and the continued investment in state-of-the-art facilities is a huge endorsement of the skills, talent and wider community.

“The announcement by MSD Ireland of further investment in Carlow as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its manufacturing capabilities to meet increased global demand, creating over 100 new permanent jobs and employing up to 700 people during construction provides a strong endorsement of Carlow.”

“It shows confidence in Carlow, as the gateway to the south which offers an excellent quality of life. Our highly educated, and distinctively young population, together with an experienced workforce with deep skills across a wide range of sectors, and supported by the Technological University of the South East.”

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor too is welcoming the news, saying “I’m delighted for Carlow with MSD’s announcement to create 100 new jobs here. It shows the commitment of MSD to Carlow and their belief in the talent of the local workforce. This is a significant boost for the area.

“When operational, these will be highly skilled jobs, with roles including quality control, operations, engineering, supply chain and technical support. The creation of good, long term skilled jobs in Carlow is to be celebrated.

“The new, state-of-the-art facility will be focussing on the production of next generation oncology biologics and will create and additional 700 roles during construction which is due to start immediately.

“I want to thank Carlow County Council for their role in approving this expansion and to the staff and management of MSD for their commitment to the area and wish them every success with their expansion. The expansion of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing within Ireland is very positive, positioning Ireland as a leader on the world stage for pharma and delivering continuous employment opportunities”