Covid-19 latest: 1,000 new cases, 44 in Carlow & Kilkenny, with Govt set to discuss Level 5 lockdown

There’s been 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today with 44 locally.

There’s also been 3 more deaths according to NPHET.

Kilkenny’s had 23 more positive test results in the past 24 hours.

Carlow has had 21 which pushes the county’s 14-day incidence rate way over 100 per 100,000 population.

Carlow is now on 119 just behind Kilkenny on 123 as of midnight Wednesday with the national figure now 218.

The Taoiseach has refused to give a timeline for when a decision will be made on moving the country to level five restrictions.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow afternoon to consider the situation.

And, another record number of new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the north in the last 24 hours.

1,299 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and there have also been another two coronavirus related deaths.

A four-week “circuit-breaker” coronavirus lockdown has now taken effect in Northern Ireland.

Schools are closed for two weeks and pubs and restaurants have now been ordered to close for a month, except for deliveries and takeaways.