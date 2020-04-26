The head of the HSE says a new long-term model’s needed for testing and contact tracing due to the lasting nature of Covid-19.

Today it was confirmed 100,000 coronavirus tests will be carried out weekly by the third week in May.

A further 200 million euro worth of personal protective equipment is also being ordered for front-line healthcare workers.

HSE CEO, Paul Reid says a new strategy’s now needed to manage the illness alongside existing health systems for years to come.