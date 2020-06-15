Ten cows killed by lightning strike

Ten cows have been killed in a lightning strike in Co Clare.

The animals were found on their backs and sides after a thunderstorm in the area near Kilkee yesterday afternoon.

Owner of the cows, Dairy Farmers Michael Murray, sais he was shocked as he’s never even heard of animals being killed like this.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in effect across Kilkenny and Carlow until 9pm tonight (Monday).

A status orange rain warning is in place for Longford, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon until 6pm with 50 millimetres of rain possible.