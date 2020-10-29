11 Covid cases reported locally, as Chief Clinical Officer urges people to stay the course
11 more cases of covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.
866 people have tested positive nationwide- six of those are in Carlow, while five are in Kilkenny.
The latest figures from NPHET also report six additional Covid-related deaths.
60,297 have now been infected in total, while the virus has claimed 1,902 lives.
Today’s figure means fewer than a thousand new cases have been reported in six out of the last seven days.
But the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry says there’s no room for complacency:
“There’s a theme emerging that is positive, some of the measures are starting to kick in. Rather than allow people to take things easier, this should be a measure to us all to stay the course because the measures are beginning to have an effect.”