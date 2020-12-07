11 local schools receive funding for significant improvements

Eleven local schools are set to see significant improvements to their buildings next year.

Seven Kilkenny schools, and four in Carlow, will receive funding for the upgrades under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

The scheme allows 275 projects to be undertaken nationwide, with €31 million funding in total.

The money will see roof works and toilet upgrades carried out, which Deputy John Mc Guinness says is “much needed” in some local schools.

The lucky Kilkenny schools are Clontubrid National School, SN Bhridhe in Kells, Scoil Bhridhe in Paulstown, Ringville National School, SN Muire, SN Shan Nioclas and Goresbridge National School.

Meanwhile, the Carlow schools are Ballinabranna NS, St Columba’s NS, Scoil Moling-Glynn and Scoil Fhoirtcheirn & Fhinin.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Mc Guinness says its great news not only for the schools, but also for local builders;

“This morning these schools got the great news that work can be undertaken, so it’s also good news for small contractors when they get these jobs, because they secure money during what can be a low time at Christmas and the New Year, and that’s great for the building sector” he told KCLR News.