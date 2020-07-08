Covid-19 latest: 11 new cases but no more deaths reported

No new deaths are being reported among Covid-19 patients in the Republic today but 11 further positive tests have been recorded.

The local figures are no longer being updated daily so the local total is still 531.

There have been 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny after one new cases was notified over the weekend.

The number of cases recorded in Carlow so far remains 175.

The overall Death toll so far in Ireland is 1,738; with the total confirmed cases to date 25,542.