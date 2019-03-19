11 public order offences in Carlow Town & Kilkenny City over the weekend

There were a number of public order offences locally over St Patrick’s Day into Monday – three in Kilkenny & eight in Carlow Town.

Three juveniles were taken into custody during the Parade in Carlow Town after spraying people with shaving foam.

There were also five incidents of possession of controlled drugs for personal use with cannabis, MDMA & cocanie in the mix.

Also at 5:30am on St Patrick’s Day morning damage was caused to a door in the Chapelstown Gate area on the Tullow Road but nothing was taken.

Anyone in area who saw anything is asked to contact Carlow Town gardaí.