12 pubs in Kilkenny and Carlow have shut since start of pandemic

12 pubs across Carlow and Kilkenny have closed down for good since the start of the pandemic.

Vintners say one in 20 pubs in Ireland has not reopened since lockdown.

They are calling for the remaining restrictions on the hospitality sector to be lifted as planned on Friday.

Cabinet is meeting later today to consider the latest NPHET advice in light of the rising covid figures.

Chair of the Kilkenny Vintners Anthony Morrisson says the ongoing restrictions are simply making pubs unviable prospects financially:

“We’ve lost ten pubs in less than 585 days. Would we have lost that outside of this? No. If someone was retiring or looking to get out of the business they would’ve leased it. Nobody’s going to lease a pub anymore. Pubs would have been seen as the source of a good business plan. Not any more unfortunately. The traditional pub today is not viable in its current format, with the pandemic restrictions”.