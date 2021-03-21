1,200 people from high-risk countries have flown into Ireland in the past three weeks

More than 1,200 people from high-risk countries have flown into Ireland in a three-week period after the government signed off on mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Sunday Independent reports over 34 thousand passengers arrived here between February 22nd and last Sunday.

The most popular reason given for flying into the country was a holiday or visit.

The hotel quarantine system is expected to begin in the coming week – more than a month after the cabinet signed off on the plans and two weeks after they became law.