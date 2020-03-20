Covid-19: 126 more cases confirmed in Ireland today, bringing total to 683

A total of 126 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this evening bringing the total to 683.

The latest data shows Kilkenny has seven confirmed cases while Carlow has less than five.

Earlier today, the HSE put out an appeal on KCLR asking the public not to film patients using the drive-through testing centre at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The centre is now operational and another facility is due to open in Carlow early next week.

In a statement, South East Community Healthcare advised the service is “on an appointment-only basis” and patients must be referred by GPs.

Worried Well

“It is important to be clear that this service is only for people who are showing symptoms and who have been referred by their GP (and not for the ‘worried well’. This is important, so that the service is not overloaded and to ensure that the health services are in a position to provide it for those who need it most.”

They also said that at no stage during testing will visitors leave their cars. “In addition, those attending the centres are being thanked in advance for their patience if some queuing is required.”

Many people will test negative for Covid-19 in the coming weeks but South East Community Healthcare says it is by ensuring testing occurs “where needed” so that “the HSE will be in a position to provide services to those who need it most and to minimise the risk to the wider community.”

Meanwhile, at this evening’s media briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Now is not the time for complacency. Every citizen who is practicing social distancing, who is taking precautions to limit the spread of this virus, is doing their country a service.”