13 drugs seizures were made by Gardai across Carlow and Kilkenny in the last two days.

The seizures took place right across the two counties in both urban and rural areas and a number of them came about after planned searches of premises under warrant.

Cocaine was the most popular – with up to €9,000 worth seized during the planned searches.

Meanwhile

Two males, one aged 42 and the other 32 – both with Kilkenny addresses, appeared before Carlow District court last evening where they were charged in connection with possession of €20,000 worth of cocaine and a large amount of cash. Their arrests came about after their vehicle was stopped at an anti crime checkpoint on Friday night at Troyswood, Kilkenny.

The 32 year old male has been remanded into custody to reappear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday, May 4th, while the 42 year old was remanded on bail to reappear at Kilkenny District Court at a future date.