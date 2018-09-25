13 people arrested so far as gardaí sweep through Carlow

A major Garda operation is underway in Carlow this morning.

80 personnel gathered for a briefing early this morning and the local force are being assisted by the air support and the dog units.

25 trainees from Templemore are also involved.

Checkpoints are being conducted across the county and already two vehicles have been seized.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan says they made 13 arrests this morning, a number of whom are expected to appear before Kilkenny District Court today.