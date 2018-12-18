15 local schools approved for improvement works in Summer 2019

Fifteen local schools will undergo major improvement works next summer.

Five in Carlow & ten in Kilkenny are among 307 nationwide to benefit from a 40 million euro spend under the Summer Works Scheme.

It’s designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale works that will improve and upgrade existing buildings and is additional to other capital funding schemes that are operated by the Department of Education and Skills.

In this round, St Joseph’s in Carlow Town got the go-ahead for structural improvements while window projects will progress in Leighlin’s St Bridget’s Monastery, Bishop Foley Memorial in Carlow & Scoil Naomh Moling Glynn in St Mullins as well as Scoil Naisunta Treasa Naomha in Tynock.

Window projects also covered in Kilkenny include at The Rower Mixed NS, Scoil Naisunta Colmain in Conahy, Scoil Naisunta Naomh Padraig in Ballyhale, Scoil Naisunta Muire in Gathabawn, St Beacon’s Mullinavat, Scoil Bhride in Paulstown as well as Mooncoin’s Presentation Convent Girls and Scoil Mhuire Lourdes.

While there are primary structural improvements chalked down for Clontubrid Mixed N S & Callan’s Coláiste Éamann Rís is covered for Post Primary Curricular Requirements.