People Before Profit is facing a significant internal shift after 15 members, including Dublin Midwest councillor Madeleine Johansson, announced they are leaving the party.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Adrienne Wallace admitted the resignations were disappointing but insisted that the departures were not unexpected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, it’s disappointing when elected members leave the party, but it’s the reality of politics. People Before Profit is a very large organisation, with thousands of members across the country, north and south. These things happen,” she said.

The departures come after ongoing internal debates within the party. Wallace explained that differences in political stances had led to prolonged discussions at national and local meetings. “We’re a grassroots organisation and these debates are happening all the time at conferences and AGMs. Ultimately, when these members saw they weren’t winning the majority position, they chose to leave. Unfortunately, that’s politics sometimes.”

Despite the loss of members, Wallace rejected suggestions of deeper divisions within People Before Profit over leadership or core policies.

“There is no division. Debate is healthy and part of any political party. We vote democratically, and while not everyone gets their way every time, that’s how democracy works. For the most part, it’s a very lively, progressive, democratic party — and I’m very proud to be part of it.”

When asked if she expects further resignations, Wallace said she did not, though acknowledged that politics can be unpredictable. “I don’t believe there are any other burning issues at present, but you never know. That’s the nature of political life.”

One key seat affected is Madeleine Johansson’s council position in Dublin Midwest, which she originally took on as a co-opted replacement. Wallace confirmed that the party had asked Johansson to vacate the seat, but she declined. “We asked Madeleine to give the seat back to the party as it was won under the People Before Profit banner. Unfortunately, she disagreed, and there’s nothing more we can do. Technically, we are down one council seat.”

Despite the recent departures, Wallace emphasised that People Before Profit remains strong and focused on its political mission.