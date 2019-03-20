Carlow economy set for a boost as more Chinese students opt to study there

IT Carlow will see great benefits from new stronger relationships with Chinese universities.

A delegation from the local college signed a new memorandum of understanding with Henan University in Beijing as part of Minister Joe McHugh’s St Patrick’s Day trip to China.

Chinese students are nothing new locally with many studying at the institute in Carlow over the past two decades.

But the IT’s International Officer Rachel Ni Neill, on her way to Asia to take part in further talks, has been telling KCLR News this will help grow the numbers in future.

There’s currently 132 already here, more coming to study brewing here will bring a financial windfall to the local economy.