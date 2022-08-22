159 Ukrainians signed up for trip to Wexford organised by Kilkenny man Liam Heffernan

A Kilkenny man has said that he was overwhelmed by the level of interest from Ukrainians living in the county to partake in a day trip that he organised over the weekend.

Liam Heffernan brought 159 Ukrainians to Hook Head in Wexford, and to the Dunbrody in New Ross.

It’s the second time that Liam has organised such a trip, having raised funds for those travelling that were not able to pay for themselves.

Liam says some of the Ukrainians paid their own way on the trip but donations helped to pay for any that couldn’t afford it, telling KCLR News “They’re coming to Ireland all the time and it takes a while to get them processed in the system so there’s a couple of refugees that are not in receipt of any payments yet and yet we would have covered their costs free of charge, it’s only right, they didn’t want to exclude anybody, that was the fear that somebody might be left behind that wished to come”.

He adds “We went to the Hook Head Lighthouse, we had the tour there, it was beautiful sunshine, a little bit windy, big waves crashing on the shore and they really loved that, they wished they could stay longer”.