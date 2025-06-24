Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel in Kilkenny city.

Penny Pudding Limited’s application to build a six-storey facility at the corner of Pennyfeather Lane and Pudding Lane has gotten the go-ahead from the county council.

The proposal is to demolish a former restaurant building and clear the site to allow for the construction of the new offering which includes 67 ensuite bedrooms, a hotel foyer/reception, bar and restaurant facilities and more.

The site proposed is within the city centre architectural conservation area.

A number of submissions were made from people resident in the area who it appears though are looking forward to the site being used, outlined concerns regarding the scale and intensity of the development, the disruption that may be caused during its construction as well as the increased traffic and movement of people it might bring to the area once completed.

The local authority’s approval however comes with 16 conditions attached which appears to take into consideration the issues raised, including the applicant to agree on a revised design which would omit the fourth storey to allow adequate light for nearby residents.