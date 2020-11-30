Covid-19 latest: 16 cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, 306 nationally, 1 more death

16 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny.

NPHET is reporting 306 cases nationally with one more death.

There have been nine new cases found in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate is 132 per 100,000 population.

Carlow’s had seven new positive test results in the past 24 hours with the fortnightly infection rate now at 77.

The national average is 89 per 100,000.