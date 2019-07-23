450 dogs went through the dog pound for Carlow & Kilkenny last year

More than 450 dogs went through the local dog pound last year.

Figures on the control of dogs have been released by Minister Seán Canney today.

25 dogs were seized locally in 2018, another 22 were surrendered while more than 400 strays altogether entered the local shelter in Paulstown that is shared between the 2 counties.

More than 140 dogs in the pound were either rehomed or reclaimed while 253 went on to dog welfare groups. Only 2 greyhounds were seized in the whole country last year – both were in Kilkenny.

The data published by the Minister today also reveals that the local authorities spent more than 365 thousand euro between them on the control of dogs in 2018.

Only one on-the-spot fine was issued locally – that was in Kilkenny and went unpaid. There were no prosecutions and no convictions.