18-year-old appears in court charged with arson after Tullow St tanning salon attack

A man has appeared in court charged with arson after an an incident on Tullow St in Carlow town last week.

The 18-year-old from Dublin has also been charged with a number of other offences after a stolen car was rammed into a tanning studio and set on fire.

No-one was injured in the incident on Tuesday morning last week but residents of upstairs apartments had to be evacuated, including one family with small children.

18-year-old PJ Lyons with an address at 90 Cedar Brook Walk, Ballyfermot was arrested in Dublin on Monday by Gardai investigating the incident.

He was brought to Carlow Garda station for questioning, under section 50 of the criminal justice act 2007, where he was charged and brought to court today.

He’s also facing a number of other offences relating to the incident, including being carried in a stolen vehicle and further charges could be added pending the direction from the DPP

He’s been remanded in custody to appear again before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Gardai say their investigation is ongoing.