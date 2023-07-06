Two charged after cocaine worth up to €47,000 seized in Kilkenny city

Two people have been arrested and charged with drugs offences after cocaine worth up to €47,000 was seized in Kilkenny city.

The intelligence led operation began last night when a car was stopped and searched in the city on Wednesday night.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested after drugs were found.

A follow-up search at a house in the city was carried out with a further discovery of cocaine.

The total haul has a street value of up to €47,000.

The man and women were held overnight for questioning.

They’ve since been charged and are appearing before Waterford District Court this evening (Thursday).