Covid-19 Latest: Two deaths & nine new cases

Another nine people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

A further two deaths have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1,740, and the total number of cases to 25,498.

The local figures have not been updated in the past 48 hours so the local totals as we know them are unchanged all this week.

Kilkenny has had 355 positive test results recorded and with the 175 in Carlow so far it makes the local two-county total 530.