Two found guilty of murdering Kilkenny man in London

Two people have been found guilty of the murder of Kilkenny man Adrian Murphy in the UK.

25 year old Joel Osei and his 18-year-old girlfriend Diana Cristea poisoned Adrian with a drug known as “devil’s breath after using the dating app Grindr to meet him.

His body was found in a flat in Battersea last June after he was given the drug scopolamine – which incapacitates victims.

43-year-old multiple All Ireland-winning Irish dancer Adrian was originally from Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City.

He produced and choreographed dance shows like Celtic Dance Force, Feet of Fire, and FireDance the Show.

Osei, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with offences relating to another incident involving a man who was found unconscious in May.

The killers will be sentenced in December.