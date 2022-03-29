Two in hospital after 4-car crash on Kilkenny to Callan Road

Two people are in hospital after a four-car crash near Callan, in County Kilkenny.

The Kilkenny to Callan road was closed until about 4.30pm four after the crash just before 9am on Tuesday morning at Tullamaine.

One man had to be airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

A second person has been rushed to hospital by ambulance and is being treated at Waterford University Hospital.

The condition of both has been described as stable.