2 houses set for demolition in Kilkenny City
Two dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished at 70 & 71 Patrick St
Two dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished on Patrick St in KIlkenny City.
Planning permission has been granted for the demolition of the two existing partially dilapidated dwellings at numbers 70 and 71.
Martin Murphy is replacing them with a two-story apartment development.
The new building will contist of 2 ground floor one-bedroom apartments with two two-bed units above.