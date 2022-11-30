Two tickets sold in Kilkenny city scoop €50,000 in Euromillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’

Two people who bought Euromillions tickets in Kilkenny city for Tuesday night’s draw are getting a big boost before the festive season.

We had two winners in the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw with each getting €50,000.

The winning tickets were sold in Eurospar in the Newpark Shopping Centre, and at Caulfield’s SuperValu in Loughboy.

There were also winners in Waterford, Cork, Longford, Tipperary, Westmeath and three in Dublin.

It was the fifth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion. This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15th and December 23rd.