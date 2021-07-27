The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 27th July 2021

The Way It Is;

We chat Barn Owls, Sue talks to Mick Wright who has been all over the countryside finding out their haunts in old barns and castles and ruins and places good people have made for them to nest in,

The Historyman where Donal Cadogan brings you stories from characters and events in Carlow’s past. This week we bring you the story of Yvonne Barr who came from Carlow and who was a scientist involved in research of what became known as the Epstein Barr virus

We hear about a great lineup for the Kennedy Summer School, Lecturer & Director of Clinical Legal Education, National University of Ireland, Galway, Larry Donnelly tells us more about it,

Cllr Joe Malone was waiting and waiting on the line for a Covid Vaccination Cert but now he is off to Bosnia. He tells Sue why he is taking a trip there,

Kilkenny College Olympians, Paul Cuddihy is in studio with Sue,

Finding out about Child Talks from a young person who took part last year, Emer Neville tells Sue about it all.