20,700 Carlow and Kilkenny families receiving €100 extra in children’s allowance

Over 20,000 local families who get children’s allowance are getting an €100 payment.

11,691 households in Kilkenny and 9,014 in Carlow will be getting a total of €240 into their accounts today (Tuesday) for the Child Benefit Payment.

The measure was announced last February as part of a package of Government supports.

Child Benefit Payments totalling almost €300 million will be received in families’ bank accounts across the country.